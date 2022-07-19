Tagin language training for private schools

DAPORIJO, 18 Jul: Teachers from 12 private schools of Upper Subansiri district were trained in the Tagin language, which is being introduced as the third language in the district.

The training programme, which was held here, was conducted by the district unit of the Arunachal Pradesh Private School and Children Welfare Association (APPSACWA), under the aegis of the Tagin Cultural Society (TCS), on 17 July.

Resource person Yasok Patum trained 35 teachers.

The headmasters and principals of the 12 private schools also participated in the training programme.

APPSACWA representatives DD Raji and Ranjit Pradhan gave assurance that Tagin will be introduced as the third language in all the private schools of the district.

TCS human resource development secretary Dosh Dasi appealed to the government and private schools to “implement Tagin as third language effectively.”

He said that the training programme was the first of its kind for private schools.