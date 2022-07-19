PLP for U/Subansiri launched

DAPORIJO, 18 Jul: The potential linked credit plan (PLP) 2022-23 for Upper Subansiri district was launched by DC Mika Nyori here on Monday, in the presence of officials from banks and line departments, the NABARD informed in a release.

The overall estimated credit potential projected for the district has been made at Rs 3,032.48 lakhs for 2022-23. Of this, the agricultural sector accounts for Rs 1,968.48 lakhs, and micro, small and medium enterprises account for Rs 576 lakhs.

The credit potential for education, housing, social infrastructure, renewable energy and informal credit delivery system involving bank credit is estimated at Rs 80 lakhs, Rs 67.20 lakhs, Rs 120 lakhs, Rs 50.80 lakhs and Rs 170 lakhs, respectively, the release added.