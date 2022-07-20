AAI’s calibration aircraft lands at Hollongi airport

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 19 Jul: The first aircraft – a calibration aircraft operated by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) – landed at the Hollongi greenfield airport near here on Tuesday morning to calibrate the airport instrumentation systems.

The B-350 (King Air) aircraft of the AAI landed at the airport at around 9:20 am.

“Successive calibration flights will continue to ensure that the airport is safe and fit for inauguration of flight of passenger aircraft as per schedule,” according to state’s civil aviation department.

More than 90 percent of the temporary terminal building has been completed and most of the works required for making the airport operational are planned to be completed by 25 July.

“The civil aviation department is coordinating with the AAI and other agencies concerned to get due clearances for licensing and operationalising the airport on time,” the department said.

Developed by the AAI at an estimated cost of Rs 645 crore, the Hollongi airport can accommodate 200 passengers during peak hours.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu in a social media post termed it “a proud moment and yet another milestone in our efforts to operationalise Hollongi greenfield airport, with first flight test landing by AAI.”

Once commissioned, the airport will be the first in the state with a runway of 2,300 metres, suitable for landing and take-off of Boeing 747, one of the largest passenger aircraft.

With an area of 4,100 sqms, the airport will be equipped with all modern facilities for passengers, officials said.

Civil Aviation Minister Nakap Nalo said that the airport is all set to be operational from 15 August this year.

Principal Finance Secretary Sharat Chauhan stated that “it is a proud moment for all of Arunachal Pradesh and also a historic milestone for civil aviation in the country’s 75th year of independence.”

Chauhan, along with Civil Aviation Secretary Swapnil Naik, Civil Aviation Director Tamuna Messar, AAI staffers and the contractor of DRAL Company were at the airport to welcome the first flight.

The crew comprised pilots Captain Anoop Kachroo and Captain Shakti Singh, and flight engineers Naveen Dudi and Hardeep Singh. (With PTI input)