MoU for AirFiber connectivity signed

ITANAGAR, 19 Jul: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) for “AirFiber connectivity for providing internet service and 3G network in Mechukha and Tato under the viability gap funding for improving digital connectivity by the Arunachal Pradesh government” was signed between the information technology & communication (IT&C) department and the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) here on Tuesday, the IT department stated in a release.

The MoU was signed in the presence of IT Council Chairman Doni Nich, IT Secretary Anirudh Singh and IT&C Director Neelam Yapin Tana.

The initiative is envisaged to fill the connectivity gap in border district Shi-Yomi. “The completion of this project would bring the people of the area under digital map of the country,” the department said.

“The state government will provide the fund for establishing connectivity with 30 metre masts, SPVs, AirFiber, shelter, fencing for intermediate stations under viability gap funding. The BSNL will complete the work within six months,” it said.

Shi-Yomi is an important frontier district, both in terms of tourism and defence. Chief Minister Pema Khandu has stressed on prioritising digital connectivity in the border areas of the state.