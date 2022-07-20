Take pension matters seriously: DCM

ITANAGAR, 19 Jul: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein urged the heads of departments to “take the pension matters seriously,” and reiterated that the departments that have not yet submitted the names of their nodal officers should submit the names to the finance department and the audit & pension directorate at the earliest.

During a review meeting on Monday with the heads of various departments regarding the status of the pending pension cases, Mein instructed them to “list out the officers and officials who are going to retire in the next two years,” and to “complete their pension documents before six months of their date of retirement.”

He also asked the HoDs to “expedite the disposal of the pending cases of pensions.”

Citing Governor BD Mishra’s concern for the welfare of retiring government employees, the DCM said that, “because of the governor’s initiatives and constant advice and guidance, considerable improvement in disposing pending cases of pension has been made.”

Finance Principal Secretary Sharath Chauhan informed that “out of 1,360 cases of pension received by the department, 1,034 have been disposed of during the last three months from 1 April to 31 June, which is a considerable improvement.”

Among others, the meeting was attended by Finance Secretary YW Ringu and the directors of various departments. (DCM’s PR Cell)