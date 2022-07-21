NCC girl cadets from Shi Yomi participate in under-17 Subroto Cup Championship

PASIGHAT, 20 Jul: NCC cadets Yani Yorung and Yanam Ruku of Monigong in Shi Yomi district have been selected for under-17 girls’ football team for participation in Subroto Cup Championship 2022-23 at Delhi during the Inter Group Football Tournament conducted by NCC Directorate of the North Eastern Region (NER) at Imphal (Manipur) recently.

Fifteen cadets from govt. secondary schools, Monigong and Tato under 22 Arunachal Pradesh NCC Battalion in Pasighat, had represented the Dibrugarh (NCC) team in the tournament.

22 AP Bn NCC commanding officer Lt. Col. MS Nijjar said, “We are indeed very proud of our NCC cadets who have scaled this level, achieved this superb feat in NER and have made their unit and the state proud.”

“As a team we are not surprised to have achieved this level, this is the first time we played on turf ground in an international level stadium and environment. Our players work very hard and could have done even better if we get turf grounds to practice. Overall this was a life time experience for players from remote part of the state,” said coach and CTO of the NCC team Dawa Ruku.(DIPRO)