Tirap DLMC reviews govt. schemes

KHONSA, 20 Jul: The Tirap District Level Monitoring Committee (DLMC) in its 1st quarter meeting for the year 2022-23 held at the DC’s conference hall here on Wednesday, reviewed the implementation of the schemes sponsored by state and central governments.

Presiding over the meeting deputy commissioner-cum-DLMC chairman Taro Mize, highlighting the role of the committee, urged the department concerned to be pro-active and increase the pace of work in implementing development projects without compromising with its quality. He also asked the departments to submit the monthly progress report henceforth.

Mize further opined that the projects should be selected in consultation with the user agency as per their requirement. “There should be co-ordination among various departments for proper implementation of developmental projects,” the DC said and appealed to the people’s representatives like ZPC/ZPMs to resolve local issues “if any in their respective jurisdiction in consultation with the concerned administrative officer and to monitor the progress of projects.”(DIPRO)