Siang admin dismantles open toilets and pigsties

ITANAGAR, 20 Jul: Siang district administration led by the town magistrate along with police personnel and officers from the UD & Housing department dismantled open toilets and pigsties which are releasing faecal matter directly into open streams of Boleng town.

The first day witnessed dismantling of over

25 open toilets and pigsties by the district administration.

The town magistrate informed that such eviction drive shall be continued till all the identified open toilets and pigsties are dismantled.

He further informed that the Siang deputy commissioner had already issued self-eviction orders and subsequent reminder notices under Section 133 Cr.PC to the defaulters and directed them to construct proper soak pits and septic tanks. However, only a handful of the 70 plus identified households complied with the order.

The indiscriminate release of faecal wastes and defecations directly into the fresh streams of Boleng town caused tremendous public nuisance and posed serious health hazard to the families living downstream besides polluting the natural water bodies. Consequently, the eviction drive had to be carried out.

Recently, the MLAS of both 32 Rumgong and 35 Pangin-Boleng assembly constituencies had launched the ‘Clean and Green Siang’ initiative in Kaying and Boleng towns respectively, urging the citizens of Siang district to adopt behavioral change towards cleanliness and sustainable waste management. (DIPRO)