Skill development prog underway

YUPIA, 21 Jul: APSCW Chairperson Kenjum Pakam inaugurated a 15-day skill development training programme on ‘mushroom, papad, pickle, masala powder and soft toy-making’ at the APRB-RSETI training hall here in Papum Pare district on Thursday.

The workshop is being organised by the APSCW, in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh Rural Bank Self Employment Training Institute (APRB-RSETI) and the APWWS CEC.

Addressing the trainees, Pakam encouraged them to “utilise the opportunity to equip themselves with the knowledge of some art and craft and venture out entrepreneurs, contributing their bit the state economy.”

APWWS president Gumri Ringu said that “a woman is empowered in the true sense if she is socially, politically, economically and legally empowered,” adding that “such training will make the women economically empowered.”

Former DHO Tana Yami emphasised on the need to promote local products, and on “various avenues for generating income through entrepreneurship.”

APRB Chairman Deepak Kumar Gupta assured to provide support in terms of lodging, food, training and “availing loans for genuinely interested candidates.” (DIPRO)