VKV Nirjuli conducts science exhibition

NIRJULI, 21 Jul: The Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya (VKV) here on Wednesday organised an exhibition themed ‘Science and technology for sustainable development’ to hone the scientific skills of the students.

A total of 206 scientific (126 static and 80 working) models were demonstrated by students of Class 4-10 during the event.

In the Class 4-5 group, Minggam Tayeng of Class 4 (B) won the first position, Yamnya Yadik Taba of Class 4 (C) stood second, and Techi Lug of Class 5 (A) won the third position.

In the Class 6-8 group, Class 6 (B) student Umzing Pada secured the first position, Roze Gemni of Class 6 (B) bagged the second position, and Mizi Riba of Class 6 (B) stood third.

In the Class 8-10 group, Mitu Deka of Class 9 (B) won the first position, Hipu Sarmin of Class 9 (B) stood second, and Class 8 (A) student Yaman Tajo secured the third position.

There were nine judges in the panel, including Arunachal Pradesh Rural Bank Chairman Deepak Gupta, Senior Veterinary Officer from Naharlagun Dr Taking Gammi, and Doimukh CHC MO Dr Hage Mary.