Union demands exams for posts

ITANAGAR, 21 Jul: The All Kra Daadi District Students’ Union has asked the APSSB chairman to conduct examination for the 18 remaining posts of MTS, “pending since 2018,” along with seven posts of LDCs, within 30 days.

“The details of demand were clearly mentioned in the previous communiquæcopy;, but even after many months have passed, there is no sign of activities or any response from your end, which clearly shows that the authorities concerned are sleeping over their responsibilities,” the union stated in a representation to the APSSB chairman.

“Further, an additional demand is hereby placed for early recruitment of 41 remaining posts of police constables for the district that has been pending since 2018, out of 49 posts, of which eight were duly recruited after the interview,” it added.

The union said that it would launch a “district-wide democratic movement, as well as a statewide protest and indefinite bandh of the APSSB office” if its demands are not met within the given timeframe.