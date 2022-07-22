Thongchi, Teshi seek support for ALF’s success

NAMSAI, 21 Jul: The three-day Arunachal Literature Festival (ALF)-2022 is going to be held in Namsai from 3 to 5 November.

This was disclosed by noted writer and Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society (APLS) president YD Thongchi during an ‘awareness-cum-mobilisation meeting’ on the ALF, held at the DC’s conference hall here on Wednesday.

Outlining the aims of the festival, Sahitya Akademi award winner Thongchi exhorted all stakeholders to take part in the ALF. He called for “hard work and efforts from everyone to organise the festival in Namsai to give a platform to the budding writers, poets and novelists of the eastern zone and to give a fillip to start a literary movement in the eastern region.”

IPR Director Dasher Teshi emphasised on “team efforts by all the DIPROs, in-charge DIPROs, APLS district units, writers, poets and novelists from the various districts of the eastern region of the state, and all other stakeholders to make the annual event a successful one.”

He also appealed to the local members to “take the responsibility for the success of the festival.”

DIPROs, in-charge DIPROs and writers also offered suggestions on how to make the annual literature festival a grand success.

APLS general secretary Mukul Pathak also spoke. (DIPR)