3 arrested in drug case

YACHULI, 22 Jul: The police here in Lower Subansiri district arrested three persons and seized marijuana (ganja) from their possession on 20 July.

Yachuli PS OC Tani Uli had placed a naka on the national highway near the police station here for checking vehicles to stop illegal movement of drugs. The naka team consisted of Head Constable Toko Tapa and Constables Sagan Nokbi and Rotom Ter.

“At 6:15 pm, a scooter (AR-O2-8712) came from Yazali side. However, when Constable Nokbi signalled to the rider to stop, he speeded up and fled from the naka,” DSP Tasi Darang informed in a release.

The naka team chased the scooter in a Tata Sumo vehicle and, after around 15 minutes of chase, the scooter, along with the rider, Rakhe Dalo (20), and the pillion rider, Tadu Jarbo (20), were intercepted.

Seeing the police team in pursuit, Jarbo threw away a black bag on to the roadside.

The police collected the bag and, in the presence of Executive Magistrate Toko Anu, opened it to find 700 grams of marijuana and 118 pouches. The drug and the scooter were seized.

On being interrogated, the duo revealed that they had bought the marijuana from the house of one Bandra Kanta Taid in Yazali.

The police then raided Taid’s house in Yazali and seized suspected ganja weighing 550 grams, along with a weighing instrument, ‘five stones’, a polythene bag, a mobile phone, and a scooter, in the presence of Yazali Executive Magistrate Tashi Thongdok.

The accused were arrested under the NDPS Act and further investigation is underway, the DSP said.