4 BRO workers rescued, search on to trace others in K/Kumey

[ Bengia Ajum ]

KOLORIANG, 22 Jul: Out of the 19 missing Border Roads Organisation (BRO) labourers who went missing on 5 July from Huri in Kurung Kumey district, four were rescued on Friday.

Officials said that they are currently at the BRO camp in Damin and their health is being monitored.

As per the initial report, the labourers split into groups while fleeing from the work site on 5 July after being denied permission to go home for Eid.

Eight workers in one group had split into two groups. The villagers are reportedly trying to locate the remaining four members of the same group.

However, there is no report of the remaining 11 labourers.

Disaster Management Secretary Dani Salu while confirming the report said that the condition of the four labourers who have been found is bad.

“These are preliminary reports. We are waiting for the DC and the SP to send the factual updates. The whole situation will be clear once we receive clearer information. But the DC has confirmed that four labourers have been found safe,” said Salu.

The 19 labourers had gone missing from Huri. They were working on a BRO road project. A missing persons’ report was filed on 13 July, after they had fled from the work site on 5 July.

Earlier, it was rumoured that the body of one of the missing labourers had been sighted in the Kurung river, but the team of officials who were sent from Koloriang to Damin refuted the rumour.

Kurung Kumey DC Nighee Bengia informed that a team of the Indian Air Force (IAF) from Tezpur (Assam) will join the search and rescue operations.

He also informed that a team from the State Disaster Response Force is currently in Damin.

He said that requisition for NDRF has also been sought.