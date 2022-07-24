AAPSU to bear medical expenses of Kathan GB

NAHARLAGUN, 23 Jul: The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) has volunteered to bear the medical expenses of Kaso Halai, the gaon burah (GB) of Kathan village in Lohit district, who is currently admitted at the TRIHMS here.

An AAPSU team led by its vice president Bengia Pillia and the union’s finance secretary Byabang Hapo Dui visited Halai at the TRIHMS on Saturday, and gave assurance that the union would ensure that the GB is provided with all possible treatment.

Speaking to the media, Pillia said, “Everyone knows that GB Halai has played an important role in protecting the land rights of the indigenous people in Kathan area. He has always stood against the attempts of Chakma-Hajong refugees to try to capture land in Kathan area.

Also, his humble home in Kathan has always hosted AAPSU members whenever AAPSU activists visit the area,” said Pillia.