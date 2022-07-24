Three BRO workers dead, 8 rescued, IAF joins S&R op to trace missing workers

[ Chukhu Indu ]

ITANAGAR, 23 Jul: Three BRO workers of the 19 who had gone missing from a road construction site in Huri in Kurung Kumey district have reportedly died, the Kurung Kumey district administration said, quoting rescued workers.

Eight workers have been rescued so far and they are reported to be in bad health.

Five labourers were airlifted on Saturday by the Indian Air Force (IAF) from Huri to Naharlagun. They are admitted at the Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences, Naharlagun.

The rescued workers are currently under close observation, informed TRIHMS Director Dr Moji Jini.

He said that, out of the five, the oldest one is reported to be in a “drowsy condition” and the rest are suffering from slight dehydration.

Three workers who are also in a serious condition could not be airlifted on Saturday. They are suffering from serious health condition and have been taken to the district hospital in Koloriang, according to the district administration.

Eight workers were rescued from the forest near the Furak river in between Huri and Furak, Kurung Kumey DC Nighee Bengia said.

Four were rescued on Friday evening, while four others were rescued on Saturday.

The three workers who have died have been identified as Hikmat Ali (38), Forizul Haque (18) and Bajed Ali (19), as per information received from the DC.

Due to inclement weather, the search mission initiated by the three-member IAF team, along with two officials from Damin, had to be stopped on Saturday morning after the second round of the search and rescue (S&R) operation.

“Land rescue operation will be continued till all the missing persons are rescued or recovered,” the DC said.

An SDRF team, along with police personnel and local rescue teams are camping at Damin, under the supervision of the Kurung Kumey SP and the DC for the S&R operation.