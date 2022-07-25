82 fresh Covid cases in Arunachal

ITANAGAR, 24 Jul: Arunachal Pradesh’ Covid-19 tally rose to 65,313 on Sunday as 82 more people tested positive for the infection – the highest single-day spike this month – a senior health official said.

The state had recorded 80 new cases on Saturday.

The state’s coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 296 as no fresh fatality was recorded in the last 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Arunachal, which remained Covid-free for the last couple of months, has been witnessing a surge in fresh cases since 1 July, much like some other parts of the country, the SSO said.

The Itanagar Capital Region reported the highest number of new cases at 18, followed by Namsai (16) and Lower Subansiri (9).

Arunachal currently has 363 active cases, while 64,654 people have recuperated from the disease thus far, including 37 on Saturday, he said, adding that the recovery rate stands at 98.99 percent.

The state has so far tested over 12.80 lakh samples for Covid-19, including 331 on Saturday.

Over 17.77 lakh people have been inoculated with coronavirus vaccines, State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said. (PTI)