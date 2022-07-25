ANSU team visits RKMS site

LUMDUNG, 24 Jul: A team of the All Nyishi Students’ Union (ANSU), led by its general secretary Gora Rikam, visited the under-construction Ramakrishna Mission School (RKMS) here in East Kameng district on Saturday.

The team also met the maharaj of the school and discussed several issues related to the development of the school.

The maharaj informed the team that “the school is being constructed under limited fund,” the union stated in a press release.

Rikam lauded the Rama Krishna Mission “for its service for the state’s people in the field of education and health sector for more than 50 years.”

“Many senior bureaucrats and technocrats of the state have been produced by RK Mission School. That is why RK Mission School in Lumdung is an asset for the state,” he added.

The union quoted the maharaj as saying that the school will be inaugurated by next year.