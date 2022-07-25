Arunachal bag 14 medals at Wako India Sub-Jr Cadets & Jr National Kickboxing C’ship

ITANAGAR, 24 Jul: Arunachal Pradesh bagged four gold, four silver and six bronze medals in the Wako India Sub-Junior, Cadets & Juniors National Kickboxing Championship, which was held in Kolkata, West Bengal, from 19 to 23 July.

Ruba Takio, Raj Kachari, Licha Sep and Rigio Yalin won the gold medals.

While Takio won his medal in ‘point fight’ in the below 54 kg category, Kachari bagged his medal in ‘light contact’ in the below 63 kg category.

Sep won her medal in point fight in the below 65 kg category, while Yalin bagged the fourth gold medal for the state in ‘musical form hard style’.

Ruba Takio also won a silver medal in the below 57 kg light contact event.

The other silver medallists are Bharati Sonowal (-47kg), Guchi Laila (-48kg) and Jumli Kato (-69 kg).

While Sonowal and Kato bagged their medals in the light contact event, Laila won in the K1 event.

Rigio Yalin (-55kg), Mohan Tai (-42kg) and Raj Kachari (-63kg) bagged one bronze each in point fight, while

Licha Sep and Doli Sonowal (-65kg) won a bronze medal each in the light contact event.

Asmi Sonowal (-52kg) bagged the sixth bronze for the state in the full contact event.

Kickboxing Association of Arunachal technical director Gopal Moran was the coach and Charu Harming was the manager of the team.