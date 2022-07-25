Laji Mega to represent LDV in U-15 boys’ category in state badminton c’ship

[ Karyir Riba ]

ROING, 24 Jul: Laji Mega emerged the winner in the U-15 boys’ single category after beating Dhuwu Ekru in two straight sets (21-9, 21-6) in the Lower Dibang Valley (LDV) District Level Badminton Championship-2022 that concluded at the Ita Pulu indoor stadium here on Sunday.

In the U-15 boys’ doubles category, partners Wuija Mega and Dhuwu Ekru won against partners Dindo Linggi and Laji Mega 17-21, 21-19, 21-18.

The U-17 boys’ single event was won by Happy Mepo, and the runner-up was Babesh Dele (21-10, 21-10), while in the doubles category, partners Joy Das and Aya Migri won against partners Ehu Ekru and Aka Meto 23-21, 21-15.

In the U-19 boys’ single category, the winner was Happy Mepo and the runner-up was Bruwu Linggi (21-15, 21-13), while in the doubles category, partners Bruwu Linggi and Happy Mepo won against partners Lanji Mimi and Eju Mimi 21-11, 21-19.

In the men’s open single, Lahu Linggi defeated Aho Mikhu 21-18, 11-21, 21-16, and in the men’s open double category, partners Open Melo and Wugo Mow beat partners Lahu Linggi and Aho Mikhu 21-17, 18-21, 21-16.

The winners of these categories will represent the district at the Dorjee Khandu State Badminton Championship-2022 in Itanagar in August.

In the veteran’s (40+) category, partners Open Melo and Jira Mito lost to partners Bijon Dutta and Abhijeet Gogoi (from Assam) 19-21, 4-21.

The prizes were given away by former CM Mukut Mithi. Among others, DSO Raju Mipi, former ZPC Chiliko Meto, Olympic Association president Ambra Mena, and DRCHO Dr Raju Mena attended the prize distribution function.