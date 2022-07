The East Siang district unit of the Gorkha Sanskriti Suraksha Parishad celebrated the 15th Bhanu Jayanti at the Engo Takar Dere in Pasighat on Sunday to commemorate the 208th birth anniversary of great Nepali poet Bhanu Acharya. Among others, local MLA Kaling Moyong, PMC Chief Councillor Okiam Moyong Borang, and All Assam Gorkha Students’ Union president Deepak Newar participated in the event. (DIPRO)