Arunachal takes 2nd place in climbing competition

GUWAHATI, 25 Jul: Arunachal Pradesh came second with two gold, five silver and three bronze medals in the Bimal Chandra Goswami Memorial Climbing Competition, organised by the Assam Sport Climbing Competition and the Assam Mountaineering Association, at the Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship here from 22 to 24 July.

Manipur won the first place.

From Arunachal, Pisa Yagu won the gold in the women’s junior speed climbing event, while Sosar Kusum won the silver. Yagu also won the silver in the women’s junior bouldering competition, while Kusum won the bronze.

Yagu again won the silver in the lead climbing event and Kusum took the bronze. Gapak Kayir won the gold in the women’s sub-junior lead climbing competition, and took the bronze in the women’s sub-junior speed competition.

In the open men’s speed event, Kiran Dajusow won the silver, and Tai Taru won the silver in the men’s junior lead competition.