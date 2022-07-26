Commission asks FCI to stop supply of substandard rice

ITANAGAR, 25 Jul: Following reports of substandard rice being delivered from the Pasighat FCI godown to some districts, the Arunachal Pradesh State Food Commission (APSFC) has directed the Food Corporation of India (FCI) and the state government to “stop supplying outdated/bad quality of rice to Arunachal Pradesh with immediate effect and send a team of quality control to FCI godown in Pasighat to verify the details of substandard rice available in the godown urgently.”

This came up during a meeting of the State Level Vigilance & Monitoring Committee (SLVMC) of the food & civil supplies department here on Monday.

Recently, members of the SLVMC, headed by its Chairman Anok Wangsa and member Nima Sange, made an unscheduled visit to Mebo in East Siang district in order to investigate a viral video posted by a person, and submitted the report to the APSFC and the state government.

Monday’s meeting was also attended by APSFC Chairman Laiky Wangchuk and member Rillang Cheje, among others.