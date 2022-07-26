Big heroin haul by SIT

ITANAGAR, 25 Jul: A special investigation team (SIT) of the Arunachal Pradesh Police has recovered 651.25 gms of “high purity heroin, tested by NCB field kit,” with a current market value of Rs 1.28 crore.

SIT SP Rohit Rajbir Singh termed it “the biggest ever synthetic narcotics recovery in market value terms in APP history.”

He said that the seizure of the drug was the result of “sustained investigation and follow-up for more than a year by SIT in CB PS Case No 01/2021 u/s 22(c)/27(a)/27A, NDPS Act.”

The police concentrated on the Banderdewa-Guwahati-Moreh axis, leading to the arrest of a Guwahati (Assam)-based hoarder and peddler, identified as Hemchandra Barman.

Further investigation is on.