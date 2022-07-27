Bijli Mahotsav celebrated across state

ITANAGAR, 26 Jul: The union ministry of power in association with the state government and other agencies concerned on Tuesday celebrated Bijli Mahotsav -‘Ujjwal Bharat Ujjwal Bhavishya – [email protected]’ – in various districts of the state as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

In Upper Subansiri district, during the celebration, the district administration highlighted the achievements in the power sector.

MLA Rode Bui, DC Mika Nyori, ZPM Yami Hali and NHPC SM (C) Tajen Dulom, among others, attended the celebration.

The festival was also celebrated in Raga in Kamle district with active participation of the district administration, PRI leaders, students and public.

Raga ZPM Chamrak Tatem, DC Adong Pertin, SP Taru Gusar and Raga ADC Atin Padung, among others, attended the programme.

In Tirap district, Khonsa East MLA Wanglam Sawin launched the Bijli Mahotsav in Khonsa on Monday.

Deomali Power Division EE Gangtong Bangyang highlighted the key achievements in the power sector, and DC Taro Mize called for “more public participation and getting across the developments in the power sector to the citizens at large.”

ZPC Chathong Lowang also spoke.

The Kra Daadi district administration also celebrated Bijli Mahotsav in Palin on Tuesday. The programme was attended by Palin MLA Balo Raja, Tali MLA Jikke Tako, and others.

The festival was also celebrated in Lemmi in Pakke-Kessang district with cultural programmes, video screening and street plays. The event was launched by MLA BR Wahge.

The East Siang district administration also celebrated Bijli Mahotsav. Speakers included local MLA Kaling Moyong, Pasighat Electrical Division EE Tarik Mize, East Siang APEDA JE Martin Tamuk, beneficiaries, and others.

The festival was celebrated in Namsai, where Lekang MLA Jummum Ete Deori lauded the officials of the power department “for creating a sea change in power scenario of the district,” while DC CR Khampa highlighted the progress made by the power sector in the district.

DNO Rontu also spoke.

In Kanubari in Longding district, MLA Gabriel Denwang Wangsu launched the Bijli Mahotsav.

In his address, the MLA acknowledged the hardships faced by the power department in providing electricity to far-flung villages.

Power Department EE Kirpak Dini made a presentation on the ‘Power scenario of Longding district – the present and the future’.

He requested the locals to pay their electricity bills honestly and not resort to any kind of power theft. (DIPROs)