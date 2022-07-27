Sona asks GBs to work in coordination with admin, help solve petty local issues

MECHUKHA, 26 Jul: Legislative Assembly Speaker PD Sona on Tuesday called upon the GBs of Shi-Yomi district to work in coordination with the district administration in the larger interest of the people.

Stating that the roles of the GBs are very important as they are the eyes and ears of the government, the speaker suggested to them to help the administration in solving various local issues.

He, however, advised them not to be biased, and to work transparently.

Sona was addressing the GBs in a meeting here on Tuesday.

Expressing serious concern over growing forest fires, garbage, and stray animals in the township area, Sona urged the GBs to help the administration in checking the menaces.

The speaker suggested to the administration, the forest department and the GBs to “work together to create awareness among the people and initiate appropriate measures to check illegal hunting and fishing.”

The Shi-Yomi DC, the Mechukha ADC and the CO also spoke. (Speaker’s PR Cell)