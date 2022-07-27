NABARD organises prog on achievements

NAMSAI, 26 Jul: The NABARD organised a programme themed ‘Achievements @ 75: Transforming Lives and NABARD’s contribution in Arunachal Pradesh’ at Momong village here on Tuesday as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

NABARD DDM Kamal Roy highlighted the activities of the NABARD and its role in fostering rural prosperity. He also made a presentation on the NABARD’s contribution towards promotion and development of agriculture, the off-farm sector, and other allied economic activities.

NOSAAP CEO Chau Athina Chauhai highlighted the status of different projects funded by the NABARD and implemented by the NOSAAP. He requested the TDF beneficiaries to “execute the natural resource management project in letter and spirit.”

“This project will directly benefit 200 tribal families by enhancing their livelihood through sustainable and participatory livelihood programmes,” the NOSAAP CEO said.

Momong is one of the villages where an integrated tribal development project is being implemented by the NOSAAP, a farmers-producers company based in Namsai, with the support of the NABARD.