Raj Bhavan celebrates 23rd Kargil Vijay Diwas

ITANAGAR, 26 Jul: The 23rd Kargil Vijay Diwas was celebrated at the Raj Bhavan here in a befitting manner on Tuesday.

A wreath-laying ceremony was organised to mark the triumph of the Indian armed forces over Pakistani troops in Kargil on 26 July, 1999.

Governor BD Mishra led the assemblage in paying homage to the martyrs. He laid a wreath and paid floral tribute to the indomitable courage and supreme sacrifice of the bravehearts of the Indian armed forces during the Kargil war.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor recalled the valour and sacrifices of the Kargil war heroes and their sense of duty towards the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country.

Urging the people to not forget the sacrifice of the gallant soldiers, Mishra said that “it is the duty of every citizen to stand with the soldiers guarding the borders.”

Security adviser to the government of Arunachal Pradesh, retired major general SC Mohanty, who played a key role in planning operations during the Kargil war as the brigade major in the Drass Brigade, shared his experience of the war.

Personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), commanded by Head Constable Rajiv Ranjan, presented shok shashtra and salami shastra, which were accompanied by the bugle calls of ‘Last Post’ and ‘Rouse Reveille’.

Students of Rajiv Gandhi University rendered patriotic songs.

Ex-servicemen, troops of the ITBP, members of the NCC from Dera Natung Government College, and students from various schools participated in the programme.

Besides them, the programme was attended also by Home Minister Bamang Felix, Forest Minister Mama Natung, Chief Secretary Dharmendra, DGP Satish Golcha, and others.

Tawang DIPRO reports: Kargil Vijay Diwas was also celebrated in Tawang on Tuesday with Tawang DC KN Damo paying floral tribute to the soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty, protecting India in the Kargil war.

The DC also felicitated Kargil war veterans present on the occasion at the war memorial here.

Tawang Brigade Commander, Brigadier NM Bendigeri, along with other officers from the brigade also laid wreaths in honour of the war heroes.

Later, the DC along with the commander and other officers attended the inaugural function of the Independence Day Cup Football Tournament being organised at the high-altitude stadium here.

Dr Rikya Lhavoe Rinpoche kicked off the tournament, being organised by the District Football Association and the Tawang Brigade, in collaboration with the district administration and the District Sports Association, under the aegis of the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association. Thirty boys’ and six girls’ teams are participating in the tournament.

Addressing the inaugural function, Brig Bendigeri termed the tournament “a tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country,” and encouraged the youths to join the army.

The DC also remembered the Kargil heroes and encouraged the youths to join the Indian defence forces.

The opening match was played between Tawang United Football Club and Nguiphu Charitable Society Rho. It was won by Tawang United FC by 3-1 goals. (With input from Raj Bhavan)