Rs 11 lakhs looted from SBI ATM; alarm fails

[ Bengia Ajum ]

NAHARLAGUN, 26 Jul: In a major case of robbery, Rs 11 lakhs were reportedly looted from the State Bank of India (SBI) ATM at Model Village here in the wee hours of Tuesday.

The robber(s) reportedly used a gas cutter to break open the machine and managed to flee with the looted amount.

The incident is reported to have taken place at around 3 am.

A police source informed this daily that an FIR has been lodged and investigation launched.

The FIR was lodged by Biswajit Sharma, a representative of the NRC Corporation India Pvt Ltd here.

A police officer said that the ATM alarm failed when the robbery was being executed.

Usually, if any attempt is made to burgle an ATM, a warning signal is immediately sent to the main office from where the ATMs are monitored. But in this case, no signal was received.

“The matter was reported to the police more than an hour after the incident,” the police official said.