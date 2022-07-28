22 cataract, 1 entropion surgeries performed

TEZU, 27 Jul: Twenty-two cataract and one entropion surgeries were performed during a free cataract surgery camp organized in collaboration with Vivekananda Kendra Arunjyoti by the NPCB unit of the Lohit District Health Society at Zonal District Hospital here on Tuesday.

The surgeries were performed by NPCB SPO Dr. Taba Khanna and eye specialist-cum- NPCB DPO Dr. C Tayang with help of ophthalmic assistants and nurses.

The patients were discharged from hospital on Wednesday. They were also provided medicines free of cost.

A total of 28 cataract cases were identified for surgery in two separate eye screening camps at Wakro CHC last month. The eye screening camps were conducted by senior ophthalmologist Dr. Udayan Dixit from Pune.

Dr. Khanna said that Arunachal Pradesh has the second highest blindness prevalence rate in the country after Assam. He advised the people to take advantage of such free eye camps.

DC Marge Sora had inaugurated the eye camp on 25 July. (DIPRO)