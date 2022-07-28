CS reviews progress of Mission Amrit Sarovar

ITANAGAR, 27 Jul: Chief secretary Dharmendra has reviewed the progress of Mission Amrit Sarovar in the districts with all the deputy commissioners through video conferencing on Wednesday.

Stressing on the importance of the Mission Amrit Sarovar, the CS told the DCs that ‘the vision with which the Prime Minister has launched the mission must be fulfilled within the deadline.’

The DCs were directed to submit the detailed report of the full list of the identified sites under the Mission Amrit Mahotsav on or before 8 August. They were asked to ensure that 20 % of the total identified Sarovars in their districts be completed before 15 August this year.

The DCs were also told to put in their best efforts for the successful celebration of Har Ghar Tiranga, Covid vaccine mahotsav, and Har Ghar Jal Utsav in their respective districts.

Arunachal Pradesh has a total target of 1875 ponds/water bodies/sarovars to develop under the Mission Amrit Mahotsav to be completed on or before 15 August 2023.

As per the latest report, total 1714 sites have been identified, of which in 458 sites the works have started and 55 sarovars are reported to be completed. The total target for Amrit Sarovar to be completed on or before 15th August 2022 is 375.

With a view to conserve water for the future, the Prime Minister has launched the MAS on 24 April, 2022. The Mission aims to develop and rejuvenate 75 water bodies in each district of the country as part of celebration of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Secretary of rural development and Panchayati Raj A. Talwade, secretary of science & technology Remo Kamki, among others, were present in the meeting, according to an official release.