DC reviews preparedness for ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign

YUPIA, 27 Jul: Papum Pare DC Sachin Rana reviewed preparedness for the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign in the district in a meeting here on Wednesday.

Rana said that “Har GharTiranga” is a nationwide campaign to encourage people to hoist the national flag at their homes to mark the 75th Independence Day.

He said that the idea behind the initiative is to evoke the feeling of patriotism in each one of us and create awareness about the national flag.

The DC informed that the demand for flags in the district is 35,700.

The meeting was attended by all the administrative officers and HoDs. (DIPRO)