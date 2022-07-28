Tirap DC asks line departments to be ‘public-friendly’

KHONSA, 27 Jul: Tirap deputy commissioner Taro Mize has asked the line departments to be ‘public-friendly.’ He asked the departments to work in close coordination with Panchayat members of the villages. The DC was addressing the gathering at the district-level sectoral committee meeting at the district secretariat conference hall here on Tuesday.

Tirap ZPC Chathong Lowang, while presiding over the meeting, urged PRIs to carry out mandatory monitoring of all developmental activities in their respective jurisdiction.

She also asked the PRIs to identify own source of revenue.

DPDO Hakresha Kri highlighted about power devolution to panchayats and their roles, SPICE model in Arunachal Pradesh.

Discussions were also held to bridge the communication gap between PRIs and line departments.

Earlier, PTA-cum-DNO Makba Nasi gave a power-point presentation on SPICE model. (DIPRO)