14 including inactive NSCN operatives surrender in Longding

LONGDING, 28 Jul: Fourteen NSCN militants surrendered before Longding DC Bani Lego here on Thursday.

Out of the 14, only one was active during these years. The rest of the militants, who were issued ‘surrendered certificates’, were already integrated into the mainstream long back and were leading normal lives.

Though the 13 members were no longer part of the NSCN cadre, they were issued surrendered certificates as a formality to ensure that they do not face any kind of discrimination and difficulties in the future.

The former insurgents revealed the hard life they had lived in the outfit and appealed to their fellow operatives who are still with the NSCN (IM), K-YA, R, U, and KK to shun violence and start a new life.

Lego while welcoming them to the mainstream cautioned them against returning to the path of violence. (DIPRO)