GoAP to form committee to examine requirement of PRC for APPSC exams

ITANAGAR, 28 Jul: The state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday decided to constitute a high-level ministerial committee to examine the requirement of permanent residence certificate (PRC) for appearing in exams conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC).

The committee will examine various aspects of the matter, “including the practice of PRC being made mandatory by other states, including Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland, etc,” it decided. The committee will also consider previous report(s) submitted to the government in the matter and give its recommendations in a time-bound manner.

The cabinet also decided to include regional topics relating to Arunachal Pradesh and other NE states in the syllabi of the competitive exams conducted in the state.

“A grievance redressal mechanism shall be strengthened in the APPSC, for which regulations (pertaining to constitution of a permanent body and timelines for disposal of grievances) shall be framed,” it decided.

“The provisions regarding marks in various subjects and number of persons to be called for interview shall be amended and will be aligned in accordance with prevailing rules governing the selection by UPSC. The AR department shall take steps to amend the existing OM dated 10 June, 2022,” the cabinet decided.

It said that the AR department “shall study the practice in UPSC, etc, regarding providing information in respect of (1) marks obtained for each question, and (2) marks obtained by third party.”

Regarding appointment of chairman and members of the APPSC, the cabinet decided that “the provisions of Article 316 of the Constitution will be followed.”

The state cabinet also approved “restructuring of health facilities in the state vis-à-vis Indian Public Health Standards Guidelines and Human Resource distribution as per IPHS norms to these categories of health facilities.”

It further approved developing a “state HR index and transfer policy linked to IPHS norms to move towards the rational deployment of health human resource in the state.”

The cabinet was briefed on the decisions taken in the first ever national conference of chief secretaries convened by the prime minister in Himachal Pradesh. The chief minister instructed all ministers to hold a meeting every week with their respective commissioners and secretaries to carry forward the agenda of the conference. (CM’s PR Cell)