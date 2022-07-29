5 BRO workers discharged from TRIHMS, 3 still missing

ITANAGAR, 28 Jul: Five BRO workers who were admitted in the Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) have been released.

TRIHMS Chief Medical Superintendent Dr Dukum Raina informed that the workers who had been admitted in the institute on 23 July have been discharged and have left for their native places in Assam.

“All the verification was conducted by the investigating officer of the case from Naharlagun police station. A team of administrative officers from the capital also visited the five admitted workers,” Dr Raina informed.

Currently, five rescued labourers are admitted in the district hospital in Kurung Kumey HQ Koloriang.

Nineteen BRO workers had gone missing from a worksite in Huri in Kurung Kumey district on 5 July.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered at the Koloriang police station against sub-contractor Rehman Ali, who had brought the workers to Huri.

Kurung Kumey DC Nighee Bengia informed that five bodies have been found, while one worker, identified as Hikmat Ali, is reported to have drowned in the Furak river.

The rescued workers have reportedly identified the dead bodies of Forizul Haque, Moijal Haque, Sohar Ali and Abul Hussain, whose bodies were recovered, while four other bodies were found in a decomposed state. The decomposed bodies were retrieved from a dense forest in between Huri and Tapa.

The DC further informed that, “due to many other reasons, all the decomposed bodies could not be retrieved.”

Earlier, on 23 July, a three-member team from the Indian Air Force had arrived to carry out search operation but had to cancel the operation after two rounds, owing to inclement weather.

After two days, seven labourers were reported to have been rescued.

As per information received by the district administration, the last body was recovered on Thursday evening from near the Furak river in a decomposed state. However, the administration said, the body cannot be identified.