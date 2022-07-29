Min, DC inspect under-construction MHS

ZIRO, 28 Jul: Local legislator and Agriculture Minister Tage Taki, along with Lower Subansiri DC Bamin Nime, Ziro CO Millo Lalyang, ZPMs Hibu Oche and Takhe Taling, and officials from the department of hydropower development (DHPD) inspected the site of the under-construction Pange MHS (2×1000 kw) at Hakhe Tari here on Wednesday.

The Pange MHS was sanctioned last year.

The minister and the DC expressed satisfaction over the progress of work, and DHPD officials assured them that the project would be completed on time.

They informed that the project would augment the electricity supply to Ziro town and its nearby areas, and would act as a backup for essential services, schools, etc, informed a release from the Ziro hydropower division EE.