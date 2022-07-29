Guv urges APCS officers to be committed

ITANAGAR, 28 Jul: Governor BD Mishra on Thursday urged the 2022 batch of APCS officers to be “involved, committed, and have the sense of mission to serve the people.”

Interacting with the young officers at the Raj Bhavan here, Mishra said that “the young officers of the day are the people who will carve the future destiny of Arunachal Pradesh.”

He distributed copies of the Fundamental Duties as enshrined in the Constitution to the officers, and emphasised that “the officers must develop scientific temper and humanism in their attitude and approach in their dealings in public life.”

Naharlagun-based Administrative Training Institute (ATI) Director Pate Marik, who was also present, informed that “50 officers, including 21 lady officers, attended the one-month orientation training at ATI, which started on 29 June.” (Raj Bhavan)