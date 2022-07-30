AEDMA celebrates 10th foundation day

ITANAGAR, 29 Jul: The Arunachal Electronic & Digital Media Association (AEDMA) celebrated its 10th foundation day at a city hotel here on Friday.

The event included a workshop on ‘digital media ethics’, with NDTV’s Senior Executive Editor Ravish Kumar and panel counsel of the central government in the Supreme Court, advocate Jyoti Zongluju as resource persons.

IPR Minister Bamang Felix, who attended the event, said that “the owners of the media houses and the employment criteria should be clearly defined; then only the media in the state will be in the system.”

He said that “digital journalists are also somehow responsible for the growth and decline of the progress of the state.”

Felix further said that “freedom of speech does not allow either you or me to speak as you like. There are smoke restrictions, do and don’ts to express their feelings in front of the people.”

The minister further said that Chief Minister Pema Khandu “is proactive in streamlining the fourth pillar of the state, as without the fourth pillar, the state government also can’t do anything.”

Itanagar Municipal Corporation Mayor Tame Phassang while commending the digital media journalists of the state urged them to be “disciplined and also maintain the journalist ethics.”

“The media channels outside the state also started from the same stage. You only need willpower. Determination should be continued until you get success by maintaining discipline, ethics and systems,” he said.

The mayor urged the journalists to “follow the ethics and work for the overall growth of the state.”

“The media can bring changes in society by creating awareness on various issues for the public and for the government,” he said.

Ravish Kumar spoke on the dos and don’ts of journalism, and interacted with the journalists of the state on various issues.

Advocate Zongluju spoke about “media trial and fair trial,” and urged the journalists of the state to “cover both sides of stories during any serious issues.”

She also requested the journalists of the state to “investigate the matter as much as possible before publishing it.”

Among others, Arunachal Press Club President Dodum Yangfo, Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists President Amar Sangno, AEDMA President Migom Toko, AEDMA General Secretary Sangge Droma, organising chairman JT Tagam and organising secretary Jackson Tayeng participated in the event.