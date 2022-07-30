AMSU football tourney begins

TEZU, 29 Jul: A football tournament, aimed at creating awareness on the need to eradicate the drugs and alcohol menace from the society, being organised by the All Mishmi Students’ Union (AMSU), got underway here in Lohit district on Friday.

In the opening match, Chowkam Football Club defeated Dibang Valley Football Club 3-0.

Forty-two teams (both boys’ and girls’) from various districts, including the ICR, are participating in the tournament, said AMSU sports secretary Arun Yun.

Among others, AAPSU sports secretary Zentle Mosu, former AAPSU vice president Khunang Kri and All Idu Mishmi Students’ Union president Mapu Mihu were present at the opening ceremony.