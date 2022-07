CHANGLANG, 30 Jul: Changlang district has made the single-window clearance system operational by issuing new/fresh licences through the state’s ease of doing business (EoDB) portal on Saturday.

DC Sunny K Singh handed over the fresh trade licenses to applicants.

Earlier, on Friday, a team from the planning & investment department imparted hands-on training to the administrative officers in operating the single-window clearance system. (DIPRO)