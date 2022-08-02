GRK announces dates of BasCon, BRUTE 2.0

BASAR, 1 Aug: The GRK here in Leparada district announced the dates of Basar Confluence (BasCon 5.0) festival and the Basar Running Ultra Trail Experience (BRUTE) 2.0 on Monday, in the presence of local MLA Gokar Basar, DC Mamata Riba, HoDs, PRI members, and others.

The MLA and the DC assured the GRK of their support, and the ITBP commandant spoke about the importance of running for all-round fitness of mind and body, vis-à-vis BRUTE.

GRK president Jumgam Basar highlighted the objectives of the two events and other activities being undertaken by the GRK.

BasCon organising chairman Henrik Basar, BRUTE 2.0 organising chairman Moddon Riba, and Jumgam Basar addressed the media.