Mundayoor receives DREAMSS 2022 Award

CHENNAI, 2 Aug: Chennai-based organisation Dakshinaa’s DREAMSS 2022 Award for meritorious social service was presented here on 31 July to Sathyanarayanan Mundayoor of Arunachal Pradesh ‘for promoting knowledge connectivity through the library movement in northeastern India’.

The award, comprising a plaque, a citation and a cheque for Rs 50,000, was presented by former West Bengal governor MK Narayanan.

The award has been instituted in memory of late Ramunni Menon, an eminent social worker of Tamil Nadu, for his long, selfless and sterling community services.

Narayanan, a Padma Shri awardee and eminent administrator, lauded the youth library movement in Arunachal “for adopting the model of youth volunteers leading the reading promotion campaign across villages, rather than waiting for the government to set up libraries in such places.”

Dakshinaa chairperson CG Rajendra Babu and general secretary SS Pillai also spoke.

Thanking the Dakshinaa Trust for the award, Mundayoor said that “the award truly goes to the youth of Arunachal for upholding the importance of the joy of reading during the last four decades. Hence the entire award amount will be utilised for training new volunteer- trainers to continue to take the youth library movement forward in the coming years.”