ABK, JNC mourn Prof Mibang’s demise

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 7 Aug: The Adi Bane Kebang (ABK) expressed grief and shock over the demise of former Rajiv Gandhi University VC Prof Tamo Mibang, and offered deep condolences to the bereaved family.

Mibang passed away at his residence in Mirku-Dapi here in East Siang district on Saturday after a prolonged illness.

“Prof Mibang was a prolific academician and a vibrant philosopher, and his death is a great loss for the state,” ABK president Tadum Libang said in a condolence message.

ABK functionaries prayed to the almighty for eternal peace of the departed soul.

The JN College (JNC) fraternity here also paid tributes to late Mibang.

JNC Principal Dr Tasi Taloh, along with faculty members of the college prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.

“Prof Mibang was a benevolent soul and a gigantic figure in the field of academics. His absence is an irreparable loss for the entire academic world,” the JNC stated in a condolence message.