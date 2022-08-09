UNPFII delegation on state visit

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 8 Aug: A two-member delegation of the United Nations Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues (UNPFII) is on a three-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh to celebrate the International Day of World’s Indigenous Peoples.

Addressing reporters at the Arunachal Press Club here on Monday, UNPFII Vice Chairperson Phoolman Choudhary, a native of Nepal, informed that the forum was formed in July 2000 “with the mandate to deal with indigenous issues related to economic and social development, culture, the environment, education and health sectors.”

Choudhary said that the forum provides “expert advice and recommendations on indigenous issues to the council and agencies of the United Nations through the ECOSOC.”

Iran-based Centre for Sustainable Development and Environment Director Dr Hanieh Moghani and Arunachal Citizens Right director Bamang Tago were also present at the press conference.

Tago informed that “the celebration will take place at Don Bosco College in Jollang.” During the event, former chief information commissioner Dr Joram Begi will speak on ‘Identity issues and the indigenous Northeast India’, with special reference to Arunachal.

Dr Moghani will deliver a lecture on ‘The role of indigenous women in the preservation and transmission of traditional knowledge’, while Choudhary will speak on the ‘UN concept of indigenous people and their rights’, Tago informed.