Misra, Swadesh Reliance reps discuss ways to promote indigenous handloom, handicrafts

ITANAGAR, 8 Aug: Governor BD Mishra’s wife Neelam Misra and representatives of Swadesh Reliance discussed ways to promote the indigenous handloom and handicrafts of Arunachal Pradesh, at the Raj Bhavan here on Monday.

Misra emphasised on “support for sustainable development of weavers and artisans,” and advised Swadesh Reliance to “buy the products directly from the self-help groups.”

She also suggested initiating a “pre-booking/pre-buying system” to provide immediate incentives and assistance to the weavers “and also to e-commerce portals and participate in weaver support campaigns, exhibitions, sales and expos.”

Commending Swadesh Reliance for reaching out to the local weavers and artisans of Arunachal, Misra recommended displaying “exclusive loin loom products counter in Reliance stores.” She also asked the representatives to “support the much-needed skill development of weavers and artisans.”

Swadesh Reliance COE NE senior textile designer Rajlakhmi Pegu, COE NE sourcing manager Souvik Mitra, and non-textile designer Ravi Ratnam attended the meeting. (Raj Bhavan)