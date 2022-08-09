Assn lodges complaint over encroachment

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 8 Aug: The All Arunachal RTI Activists Association (AARTIAA) has lodged a complaint against Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Director Subu Tabin, along with Yachang Tacho, Duyu Tayu and Subu Kechi, accusing them of “illegally encroaching the government land and quarters in and around the main water supply tank located in Old Bank Colony in Hapoli” in Lower Subansiri district.

Addressing the media at the press club here on Monday, AARTIAA president Tania June informed that copies of a complaint letter have been sent to the office of the Lower Subansiri deputy commissioner and to the public health engineering department. “However, no response has been received so far,” said June.

He informed that copies of the letter have also been sent to the chief secretary, the chief minister and the governor, but it is still awaiting a response.

On being asked whether the association verified the information with the director and the other persons concerned, June said that the association has “not yet cross-verified with them,” and

informed that it has “lodged an RTI at the land management department on whether it possessed any land allotment certificate, which the response is still not yet furnished.”

June demanded suspension of Tabin from service and urged the government to constitute a committee to enquire into the matter and to “evict the constructed buildings.”

He said that “the director has also encroached the chowkidar’s quarters and the rest of the land is used for kiwi plantation.”

On being contacted, Tabin denied the allegation, terming it baseless.

“I have already acquired the land along with the constructed building through one Tako Changriang, a native of Nyapin village, with proper land allotment documents,” he said, and added that “no complaints have been received by anyone in this matter, and neither did the organisation approach me for cross-verification.”

He also denied the allegation regarding encroaching on the chowkidar’s quarters, and said that “even today the chowkidar is still living there in the quarters with the rest of the other government quarters.”

Tabin shared the land allotment certificate issued by the land management directorate with this daily via WhatsApp.

The Arunachal Times tried to contact the other three persons whose names were called out, but received no response.