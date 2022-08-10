Capital Itanagar DC office operantionalizes SWCS

ITANAGAR, 9 Aug: The Capital Itanagar DC office has operantionalized the Single Window Clearance System (SWCS) on Tuesday.

Capital Itanagar deputy commissioner Talo Potom handed over fresh trade licences to applicants through the SWCS.

The investment division of planning & investment (PI) department has on board 72 services on the Ease on Doing Business Portal till date wherein 51 services are developed by the investment division and 21 independent services are linked to Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) portal www.eodb.arunachal.gov.in.

DC Talo Potom urged the people especially, from rural regions to avail these services from their home under EoDB to ensure seamless and transparent delivery of services.

EAC (Trade) Dana Unna informed that every trader has to register their business and obtain a Unique Business Identification Number (UBIN) for proper record and management under Arunachal Pradesh Ease of Doing Business Act 2021.

She also informed that a team from planning & AMP investment department conducted 2 days hands on training at DC office for all the officers/officials of DC office and other departments like health and fire and emergency on EoDB. (DIPRO)