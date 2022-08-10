Real concept of AKAM is unity, says IMC mayor

NAHARLAGUN, 9 Aug: “The real concept of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) is unity and supporting each other in time of distress,” said Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) mayor Tame Phassang while expressing concern over the devastation triggered by the flash flood in twin capital on the wee hours of Monday.

Addressing the gathering at the launching programme of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign at Ward-no-17, the mayor appealed to everyone to extend all possible support in cash or kind to the victims of the flash flood.

He also appealed to the CM and union minister Kiren Rijiju to take necessary steps to extend assistance to the flash flood victims.

While drawing the attention of the higher authorities, the mayor said, “The relief amount of the government is very less and insufficient.”

Earlier, launching the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, mayor urged the denizens to hoist the national flag at their houses by following the flag code.