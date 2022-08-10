MLA appeals for precaution

ITANAGAR, 9 Aug: The Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso has appealed to the denizens of the capital complex to take precautionary measures and remain alert during the monsoons.

Kaso was speaking to the media here on Tuesday after inspecting several places affected by cloud bursts, flash floods and landslides. He said that due to heavy rain and flash flood ICR has been hit hard by disasters this monsoon.

He also said the construction of retaining walls and protection walls without proper planning may not serve the purpose therefore, people living in vulnerable areas should move out to safer places.

Kaso carried out inspections of various colonies and sectors along with other local leaders.

When his attention was drawn to the poor condition of Modirijo and Jully-Papunallah road, Kaso said, “A fund has already been placed and the department is processing tender works.”

Further, he urged officials of the ministry of road transport & highway (MoRTH) to visit ICR and inspect the damage caused to NH 415 due to the monsoon. Kaso also extended help and support to the victims.